From earthquake in Japan to Israel-Pakistan talks; Here are key events that took place on Sep 1



1923 - An earthquake struck Japan, killing at least 142,000 people and making 25 lakh homeless.









1946 - Greeks voted to recall their exiled king, George II, to the throne.









1999 - Mireya Moscoso became the first woman president of Panama.









2003 - The Netherlands became the first country to make cannabis available as a prescription drug for those suffering from HIV/AIDS, cancer and MS.






