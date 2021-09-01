From earthquake in Japan to Israel-Pakistan talks; Here are key events that took place on Sep 1

Let us take a look at key events that took place across the globe on September 1.
1923 - An earthquake struck Japan, killing at least 142,000 people and making 25 lakh homeless. (Image: AP/ text: Reuters)
1946 - Greeks voted to recall their exiled king, George II, to the throne. (Image: AP)
1999 - Mireya Moscoso became the first woman president of Panama. (Image: AP)
2003 - The Netherlands became the first country to make cannabis available as a prescription drug for those suffering from HIV/AIDS, cancer and MS. (Text: Reuters)
2005 - Pakistan held its first public talks with Israel following Tel Aviv's Gaza pullout.