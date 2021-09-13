From Delhi blasts to drama in the middle-east, take a look at key events that took place on Sep 13



1 / 6 1955 - The Soviet Union and West Germany agreed to establish diplomatic relations. (Image: AP / text: Reuters)









2 / 6 1993 - Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organisation signed a peace agreement outlining a plan for Palestinian self-rule in the occupied territories. (Image: AP / text: Reuters)









3 / 6 2006 - Billionaire financier George Soros pledged $50 million to help the United Nations tackle extreme poverty and AIDS in Sub-Saharan Africa. (Image & text: Reuters)









4 / 6 2008 - Series of fatal bomb blasts hits New Delhi killing thirty and injuring over a hundred people. (Representative image / text: Reuters)









5 / 6 2013 - At least three killed when insurgents attack U.S. Consulate in Herat, Afghanistan. (Image: AP / text: Reuters)





