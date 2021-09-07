From 'Boxer rebellion' to 'London Blitz,' a look at key events that took place on Sep 7



1 / 6 1901 - The Boxer Rebellion, which attempted to drive all foreigners out of China, officially ended with the signing of the Peking Protocol. (Text: Reuters)









2 / 6 1940 - The German air force under Hermann Goering began its "blitz" bombing campaign on London. Over 300 people were killed on this day alone. (Image: AP| Text: Reuters)









3 / 6 1986 - Left-wing opponents ambushed former Chilean dictator General Augusto Pinochet's motorcade with bazookas and automatic gunfire in a failed assassination attempt. (Image: AP| Text: Reuters)









4 / 6 1994 - The Stars and Stripes flag was lowered for the last time over U.S. army headquarters in Berlin, formally ending the American presence in the city after nearly half a century. (Image: AP| Text: Reuters)









5 / 6 2002 - Forty-nine Nepali policemen were killed by Maoist rebels, fighting to topple the nation's constitutional monarchy, in an attack on a police post in eastern Nepal. (Image: AP| Text: Reuters)





