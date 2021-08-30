From assassination attempt on Lenin to volcano eruption in Indonesia; here are the key events that took place on Aug 30



1 / 6 1918 - Vladimir Lenin, leader of Soviet Russia, was shot and wounded by Fanya Kaplan after speaking at a factory in Moscow. (Image: Shutterstock | text: Reuters)









2 / 6 1973 - Kenya banned the hunting of elephants and trade in ivory. (Image: AP | text: Reuters)









3 / 6 1999 - East Timor voted massively in favour of independence from Indonesia in a referendum that saw a 99% turnout. (Image: Wikimedia Commons | text: Reuters)









4 / 6 2001 - Papua New Guinea and Bougainville island rebels signed a peace deal ending the South Pacific's longest-running conflict. (Image: AP | text: Reuters)









5 / 6 2008 - Libya and Italy signed an accord under which Italy will pay $5 billion in compensation for colonial misdeeds during its decades-long rule of the North African country. (Image & text: Reuters)





