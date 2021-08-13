  • Home>
  • photos>
  • world>

  • Friday the 13th: History of terrible events that happened on the 'cursed day'

View as Slide Show Image

Friday the 13th: History of terrible events that happened on the 'cursed day'

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
Friday the 13th: History of terrible events that happened on the 'cursed day'

While belief in the unluckiness of Friday the 13th may be a question of superstition, terrible events happen almost every day and Friday the 13th is no exception.