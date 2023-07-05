From hotdog eating competition to fireworks, this is how the US celebrated the Fourth of July

SUMMARY The United States of America celebrates its Independence Day on July 4 every year. Its tradition to gather with family and loved ones on this federal holiday, which mostly ends with watching firework shows at night. From US President Joe Biden hosting a barbecue for active-duty military families, an Independence Day Parade in Texas to firework shows that lit up the skies across the country and more, here's a look at how the US celebrated its Independence Day.

The 'Macy's 4th of July' fireworks light up Lower Manhattan over the East River in New York. Wet weather on the east coast had postponed the fireworks shows. (Pic courtesy: Reuters)

US President Joe Biden speaks during a barbecue party with active-duty military families to ceberate the Independence Day holiday. He stands with First Lady Jill Biden, senior White House military office chaplain Army Colonel John Barkemeyer, and US defence secretary Lloyd Austin and his wife Charlene Austin. (Pic courtesy: AP)

Protests in Washington, D.C. pause momentarily when the Fourth of July fireworks display began at The Washington Monument. Prior to this, supporters of former US President Donald Trump and hundreds of Black Lives Matter demonstrators had clashed. Protests against police brutality and racism were planned across the United States. (Pic courtesy: Reuters)

Motorcylists ride at the Independence Day parade on July 4 in Buffalo Gap, Texas. (Pic courtesy: AP)

Professional eaters participate in the famous 'Nathan's Famous Fourth of July eating contest' in New York's Coney Island in Brooklyn borough. (Pic courtesy: AP