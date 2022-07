1 / 6 Five women of Indian-origin feature in Forbes' annual list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women. The list ranks America's most successful women entrepreneurs, executives and entertainers. Among the notable new faces: movie star Sandra Bullock, recurring Shark Tank judge Emma Grede and Daily Harvest founder Rachel Drori. But here are the five Indian-origin women who have made it big in the US. (Image: Shutterstock)



2 / 6 No.5 | Reshma Shetty | Rank on America’s Richest Self-Made Women 2022 list: 97 | Net worth: $ 220 million | About Reshma Shetty: Reshma Shetty cofounded Gingko Bioworks, a synthetic biotechnology company, in 2009 with four others, including her husband Barry Canton. Shetty received a PhD in biological engineering at MIT, where she met Ginkgo Bioworks' other cofounders. Ginkgo, named after a dinosaur-era tree, uses data analytics and robotics to speed up the process of discovering and making new organisms. Ginkgo Bioworks went public in a SPAC merger in September 2021; shares fell 80% from their peak in November through mid-May 2022. As Covid-19 spread, the company opened its Boston facilities for research into the coronavirus and to ramp up testing for the disease. - via Forbers | Source of wealth: Biotechnology. (Image: IAmBiotech Twitter)



3 / 6 No.4 | Indra Nooyi | Rank on America’s Richest Self-Made Women 2022 list: 85 | Net worth: $ 320 million | About Indra Nooyi: PepsiCo's former chair and CEO Indra Nooyi retired in 2019 after 24 years with the company, half of which she spent in the top job. As CEO, she thwarted a bid to break up PepsiCo, nearly doubled sales and introduced healthier products and environmentally friendly practices. Her fortune stems from stock she was granted while working at PepsiCo. Nooyi joined the board of Amazon in 2019. Nooyi grew up in India and got an MBA from Yale before becoming one of corporate America's few female CEOs in 2006. - via Forbes.| Source of wealth: Pepsico. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 6 No.3 | Neha Narkhede | Rank on America’s Richest Self-Made Women 2022 list: 57 | About Neha Narkhede: Neha Narkhede is cofounder and former chief technology officer of cloud company Confluent. As a LinkedIn software engineer, she helped develop the open-source messaging system Apache Kafka to handle the networking site's huge influx of data. In 2014, she and two LinkedIn colleagues left to found Confluent, which helps organizations process large amounts of data on Apache Kafka. The $388 million (revenues) company went public in June 2021 at a $9.1 billion valuation; she and her family own around 8%. Narkhede, who grew up in Pune, India, studied Computer Science at Georgia Tech and today advises numerous technology startups. - via Forbes | Source of wealth: Software.



5 / 6 No.2 | Neerja Sethi | Rank on America’s Richest Self-Made Women 2022 list: 24 | About Neerja Sethi: Neerja Sethi cofounded IT consulting and outsourcing firm Syntel with her husband Bharat Desai in 1980 in their apartment in Troy, Michigan. French IT firm Atos SE bought Syntel for $3.4 billion in October 2018. Sethi got an estimated $510 million for her stake. Sethi, who had served as an executive at Syntel since 1980, did not join Atos after the acquisition. Sethi met her husband in the U.S. while working for pioneering IT firm Tata Consultancy Services, which they attempted to emulate. The couple started the business with an initial investment of just $2,000.- via Forbes | Source of wealth: IT consulting and outsourcing. (Image: Rediff)