First Indo-Pak war, Cuban missile crisis and more: Here are key events that took place on Oct 22

[caption id="attachment_9450741" align="alignnone" width="1000"] 1923 - Failed Royalist coup in Greece. (Image & text: Reuters)[/caption][caption id="attachment_8000431" align="alignnone" width="1024"] 1947 – The first Indo-Pak war begins after Pakistan backed intruders enter Kashmir. (Image: AP)[/caption][caption id="attachment_9387151" align="alignnone" width="1280"] 1962 - US President John Kennedy announced that a Soviet missile base was being built in Cuba and ordered a naval blockade of ships carrying equipment there. (Text: Reuters)[/caption][caption id="attachment_2779611" align="alignnone" width="1200"] 1962 - Nelson Mandela pleaded not guilty at the start of his treason trial in South Africa. (Image: AP| text: Reuters)[/caption][caption id="attachment_7104451" align="alignnone" width="1280"] 1964 - French writer Jean-Paul Sartre rejected the Nobel Prize for Literature, saying it would reduce the impact of his writing. (Image: AP| text: Reuters)[/caption][caption id="attachment_4933821" align="alignnone" width="1000"] 2004 - Russia's Duma ratified the Kyoto Protocol, clearing the way for the long-delayed climate change pact to come into force worldwide. (Image: Wikimedia Commons| text: Reuters)[/caption]