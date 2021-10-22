First Indo-Pak war, Cuban missile crisis and more: Here are key events that took place on Oct 22



1923 - Failed Royalist coup in Greece. (Image & text: Reuters)









1947 – The first Indo-Pak war begins after Pakistan backed intruders enter Kashmir. (Image: AP)









1962 - US President John Kennedy announced that a Soviet missile base was being built in Cuba and ordered a naval blockade of ships carrying equipment there. (Text: Reuters)









1962 - Nelson Mandela pleaded not guilty at the start of his treason trial in South Africa. (Image: AP| text: Reuters)









1964 - French writer Jean-Paul Sartre rejected the Nobel Prize for Literature, saying it would reduce the impact of his writing. (Image: AP| text: Reuters)






