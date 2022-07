1 / 10 1668 | Famous physicist, astronomer, alchemist, theologian, and author Sir Isaac Newton received his MA degree from Trinity College in Cambridge, UK, on this day in 1668. (Image: Wiki Commons)



1865 | The three conspirators of the assassination of US President Abraham Lincoln were executed. (Image: Wiki Commons)



1896 | The Lumiere Brothers showcased six films at the Watson Hotel, Mumbai on July 7, 1896. This marked the birth of Indian cinema. (Image: Wiki Commons)



1928 | Sliced bread was sold for the first time by the Chillicothe Baking Company in the US. It was described as the greatest step in the baking industry since the bread was wrapped. (Image: Wiki Commons)



1948 | India's first multipurpose river valley project, the Damodar project was commissioned, and the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) came into existence. (Image: Wiki Commons)



1996 | In a television broadcast, South African President Nelson Mandela confirmed that he would not stand for re-election in 1999. (Image: Wiki Commons)



2001 | Dale Earnhardt Jr. won the Pepsi 400 in his first appearance at Daytona since the death of his father Dale Earnhardt Sr. (Image: Reuters)



2011 | The final movie of the Harry Potter series, 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows part 2', premiered in London. (Image: Reuters)



2017 | EV maker Tesla Motors produced its first mass-market electric car, the Tesla Model 3. (Image: Reuters)