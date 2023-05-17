English
Explained: What is Quad and how it works

By CNBCTV18.com May 17, 2023 9:15:30 PM IST (Published)

Due to the ongoing US debt crisis, the upcoming Quad meeting that was planned to take place in Australia later this month has been canceled as US President has chosen not to attend.

The Quad Leaders' Summit in Sydney scheduled for May 24 has been called off by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. This decision comes after US President Joe Biden postponed his visit to Australia. Instead, the four leaders of the Quad, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, will gather on the sidelines of the G7 meeting taking place this weekend in Japan. Despite the cancellation of the Quad leaders' meeting in Sydney, Prime Minister Modi will still travel to Australia next week, and Prime Minister Albanese eagerly anticipates his arrival. Let's delve into what the Quad is and how it operates.

What is Quad? | The Quad, officially the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QSD), is not a formal alliance. It is an informal strategic forum comprising four maritime democracies: India, Japan, Australia and the United States. Its primary objectives are maritime security, addressing climate change, combating Covid-19 pandemic, among others. The Quad is also seen as an attempt to counter the growing might of China. (Image: Reuters)

