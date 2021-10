1 / 7 What makes hypersonic missiles so dangerous is the fact that their high speed makes them literally invisible on radar and thus more or less invisible in front of existing anti-missile defensive systems.









2 / 7 China had showcased advanced weaponry including its hypersonic missile, known as the DF-17 back in a 2019 military parade.









3 / 7 However, China said Monday it had launched a new spacecraft, merely as a test to see whether the vehicle could be reused, rather than a missile.









4 / 7 Ballistic missiles fly into outer space before returning on steep trajectories at higher speeds. Hypersonic weapons are difficult to defend against because they fly towards targets at lower altitudes but can achieve more than five times the speed of sound - or about 6,200 km per hour (3,850 mph).









5 / 7 The United States and Russia are also developing hypersonic missiles. Russia had stated in July that it had successfully tested a Tsirkon(Zircon) hypersonic cruise missile, a weapon President Vladimir Putin has touted as part of a new generation of missile systems without equal in the world. The United States announced in September that it had tested an air-breathing hypersonic weapon, marking the first successful test of that class of weapon since 2013.









6 / 7 Last month North Korea said it had test-fired a newly-developed hypersonic missile. The rogue nation led by its dictator Kim- Jong- Un has for a long time been concentrating on developing advanced weapons.