Breaking News
X
NCLT approves merger of HDFC and HDFC Bank
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsworld NewsExplained | What is the McMahon Line

Explained | What is the McMahon Line

Explained | What is the McMahon Line
Read Time4 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 17, 2023 3:58:02 PM IST (Updated)

Switch to Slide Show
Slide Show

SUMMARY

The United States - in a recently passed bi-partisan resolution - has formally recognised the McMahon Line as the international border between China and India. What is the McMahon Line and what this development means for India?

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Next Article

World Bank must evolve to tackle challenges its founders could not even fathom: Ajay Banga

arrow down

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X