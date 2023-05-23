Erdogan's Remarkable Tenure: A glimpse into Turkish presidential history

SUMMARY Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has made history as the longest-serving leader in Turkey, as he seeks a third consecutive term in office. Erdogan, who assumed the presidency on August 28, 2014, has been in power for an impressive 8 years, 8 months, and 24 days. Prior to his presidency, he served as the Prime Minister of Turkey from 2003 to 2014. Erdogan's predecessors include notable figures who have played significant roles in shaping Turkey's political landscape. Let's take a look at them.

Abdullah Gul served as the president from August 28, 2007, to August 28, 2014, for a total of 7 years. (Image: Reuters)

Before Gul, Ahmet Necdet Sezer held the presidency from May 16, 2000, to August 28, 2007, with a term of 7 years, 3 months, and 12 days. (Image: Reuters)

Suleyman Demirel, who served from May 16, 1993, to May 16, 2000, was in office for 7 years. (Image: Reuters)

Preceding him was Turgut Ozal, who held the presidency from November 9, 1989, to April 17, 1993, for a term of 3 years, 5 months, and 8 days. (Image: Reuters)

Kenan Evren served as the president from November 9, 1982, to November 9, 1989, completing a 7-year tenure. (Image: Reuters)

Earlier presidents include Fahri Koruturk, who held office for 7 years from April 6, 1973, to April 6, 1980. (Image: Wikimedia commons)

Cevdet Sunay served as the president from March 28, 1966, to March 28, 1973, also completing a 7-year term. (Image: Wikimedia commons)

Cemal Gursel's presidency lasted from May 27, 1960, to March 28, 1966, with a term of 5 years, 10 months, and 1 day. (Image: Wikimedia commons)

Celal Bayar served as the president for an extensive period of 10 years and 5 days, from May 22, 1950, to May 27, 1960. (Image: Wikimedia commons)

The longest-serving president before Erdogan was Ismet Inonu, who held office for 11 years, 6 months, and 11 days, from November 11, 1938, to May 22, 1950. (Image: Wikimedia commons)

Lastly, the founder of modern Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, served as the president from October 29, 1923, until his passing on November 10, 1938, amounting to a remarkable 15-year tenure. (Image: Wikimedia commons)

The presidency in Turkey underwent significant changes in 2018. Previously, the position was largely ceremonial, with executive authority held by the Prime Minister of Turkey. However, constitutional amendments ratified in 2017 eliminated the role of prime minister and granted the president full executive powers. As a result, President Erdogan has been able to exercise extensive authority over the executive branch of the Turkish government. (Image: Reuters)