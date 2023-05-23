English
Terms and Conditions

Erdogan's Remarkable Tenure: A glimpse into Turkish presidential history

By Anand Singha  May 23, 2023 10:09:40 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has made history as the longest-serving leader in Turkey, as he seeks a third consecutive term in office. Erdogan, who assumed the presidency on August 28, 2014, has been in power for an impressive 8 years, 8 months, and 24 days. Prior to his presidency, he served as the Prime Minister of Turkey from 2003 to 2014. Erdogan's predecessors include notable figures who have played significant roles in shaping Turkey's political landscape. Let's take a look at them.

Abdullah Gul served as the president from August 28, 2007, to August 28, 2014, for a total of 7 years. (Image: Reuters)

Before Gul, Ahmet Necdet Sezer held the presidency from May 16, 2000, to August 28, 2007, with a term of 7 years, 3 months, and 12 days. (Image: Reuters)

X