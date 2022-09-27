The richest billionaires in the world’s 10 richest economies

SUMMARY There are nearly 2,700 billionaires in the world. These individuals have a billion or more in net worth when the global median wealth is just USD 8,360, according to the Credit Suisse Global Wealth Databook 2022. Here are the richest billionaires in the world’s ten biggest economies.

Brazil – Jorge Paulo Lemann | USD 18.5B | World Rank: 69 | Jorge Lemann is one of the co-owners of the world’s biggest beermaker Anheuser-Busch InBev, along with stakes in international brands Kraft Heinz and Restaurant Brands International (Burger King parent) as well as Brazilian companies Lojas Americanas and Sao Carlos. (Image: Reuters)

Italy – Giovanni Ferrero | USD 36.0B | World Rank: 29 | Giovanni Ferrero is the owner of the Ferrero Group, the world's second-largest chocolate maker, which creates popular confectionaries like Ferrero Rocher, Nutella, and Tic Tac. (Image: Reuters)

Canada – Changpeng Zhao | USD 28.3B | World Rank: 38 | Changpeng Zhao is the founder and CEO of Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange. (Image: Reuters)

France – Bernard Arnault | USD 127B | World Rank: 4 | Bernard Arnault is the chairman of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton. LVMH is the world’s biggest luxury product maker and controls brands like Christian Dior, Bulgari, Fendi, Tiffany & Co, and more. (Image: Reuters)

United Kingdom – Hugh Grosvenor | USD 11.6B | World Rank: 144 | Hugh Grosvenor, the seventh Duke of Westminster, is the owner of the London-based real estate company Grosvenor Group which controls 300 acres in some of London’s most affluent neighbourhoods. (Image: Reuters)

India – Gautam Adani | USD 135B | World Rank: 3 | Gautam Adani is the founder of Adani Group, which operates ports, coal plants, to FMCG groups. (Image: Reuters)

Germany – Klaus-Michael Kuehne | USD 27.9B | World Rank: 41 | Klaus-Michael Kuehne built his fortune with Kuehne + Nagel, the world’s largest freight forwarding company on the sea. His other businesses include Hapag-Lloyd, a shipping container company. (Image: Reuters)

Japan – Tadashi Yanai | USD 28.8B | World Rank: 37 | Tadashi Yanai is the founder and president of Fast Retailing, the parent company of Uniqlo. The group had reported earnings to the tune of USD 19.9 billion in the financial year ending August 31, 2021. (Image: Reuters)

China – Zhong Shanshan | USD 66.1B | World Rank: 13 | The founder and chairperson of the Nongfu Spring beverage company, Zhong Shanshan mainly built his fortune through beverages and pharmaceuticals. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

USA – Elon Musk | USD 245B | World Rank: 1 | Elon Musk is the founder and CEO of companies like Tesla, SpaceX and The Boring Company. The tech billionaire, the world’s richest man, has mostly built his wealth through Tesla’s EVs and SpaceX’s rockets. (Image: Reuters)