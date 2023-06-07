CNBC TV18
ECA International Rankings 2023: New York City now most expensive city for expats

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 7, 2023

SUMMARY

As per the ECA International’s Cost of Living Rankings 2023, New York City is the world’s most expensive city to live in as an expat. The rising cost of rented properties and inflation are the primary factors behind New York City topping ECA International’s latest Cost of Living Rankings.

New York City is now the world’s most expensive city to live in as an expat. The Big Apple replaced Hong Kong from the top position, according to ECA International’s Cost of Living Rankings for 2023. Apart from New York City, three other US cities have been ranked on ECA International’s list of most expensive cities for expats. (Image: Shutterstock)

The rising cost of rented properties and inflation are the primary factors behind New York City topping ECA International’s latest Cost of Living Rankings. It is worth noting that no Indian city has made it to the list. Other prominent cities on the list include London, Singapore, Tel Aviv, Geneva, Dubai, Seoul, Beijing and Zurich. Let us take a look at the world’s 10 most expensive cities for expats in 2023. (Image: Shutterstock)

