1 / 9 1. Java | A powerful earthquake rattled Yogyakarta, Java, Indonesia, on May 27, 2006, killing over 5,700 people. (Image: Reuters)



2 / 9 2. Nepal | A magnitude 7.8 earthquake ravaged Nepal on April 25, 2015, killing more than 8,000 people and disrupting the lives of over eight million people. (Image: Reuters)



3 / 9 3. Bhuj | An earthquake of magnitude 7.7 struck the Bhuj region of Gujarat, India, on January 26, 2001, killing 20,000 people and injuring more than 150,000 others. The tremors were felt throughout much of northwestern India and parts of Pakistan. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 9 4. Japan | An earthquake of magnitude 9.0 occurred off the northeast coast of Japan on March 11, 2011. The quake triggered a tsunami, killing over 20,000 people. The quake also instigated a major nuclear accident, known as the Fukushima accident, at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant along the coast. (Image: Reuters)



5 / 9 5. Iran | On December 26, 2003, an earthquake of magnitude 6.6 rocked Bam in the Kerman province. Apart from destroying buildings made of mudbricks, the earthquake claimed 50,000 lives. (Image: Reuters)



6 / 9 6. Pakistan’s Kashmir | A disastrous 7.6 earthquake killed over 80,000 people in Pakistan’s Kashmir region on October 8, 2005. Additional fatalities were reported in India and Afghanistan. (Image: Reuters)



7 / 9 7. China | About 87,600 people were killed in China on May 12, 2008, when a magnitude 7.9 quake struck eastern Sichuan province. (Image: Reuters)



8 / 9 8. Indian Ocean quake and tsunami | On December 26, 2004, an undersea earthquake of magnitude 9.1 struck off the coast of the Indonesian island of Sumatra, triggering an Indian Ocean tsunami that killed 2,30,000 people in a dozen countries. (Image: Reuters)