

1 / 7 Former Sri Lankan prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa is facing calls for arrest from the country's Opposition parties. They have accused him of inciting violence leading to the death of at least eight people following his resignation. Over 200 people have been injured, and arsonists have attacked the homes of several politicians. Here's a look at some dreadful photos of the violence from the island nation. (Image: Reuters)



2 / 7 The country is amidst unprecedented economic turmoil. Following weeks of protests, 76-year-old Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned as Sri Lanka's PM on May 9, and, within hours, his supporters attacked anti-government protesters. This resulted in a nationwide curfew being imposed and the Army being called out in the capital. (Image: Reuters)



3 / 7 Rajapaksa's ancestral home in Hambantota was set on fire by a group of anti-government protestors on May 9. Video footage showed the house of PM Mahinda Rajapaksa and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in Medamulana in Hambantota city burning. (Image: AP)



4 / 7 This was followed by the properties of several ministers and lawmakers being destroyed by protesters. Reports said there was an incident of fire near the rear gate of Temple Trees, the official residence of the Sri Lankan Prime Minister. (Image: Reuters)



5 / 7 Meanwhile, the Opposition claimed that Rajapaksa had incited members of the ruling party to attack peaceful protesters in a speech on May 9. (Image: AP)



6 / 7 During weeks of demonstrations, protesters across the island nation of 22 million people have demanded that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his elder brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, quit for mishandling the economy that led to acute shortages of staple food, fuel, and power.