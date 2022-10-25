Diwali celebrations across the world: Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau celebrate festival of lights

SUMMARY
Scores of US lawmakers joined Indian-Americans in celebrating Diwali across the country. Diwali is a festival that marks the victory of good over evil, light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance. As communities across the world come together to celebrate the festival of lights. Here’s a look at photos of world leaders and how they celebrated Diwali. (Image: Reuters)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during Diwali celebrations on the eve of the Diwali, in Ayodhya. (Image: PTI)
US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and first lady Jill Biden attended a reception to celebrate Diwali in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (Image: Reuters)
Amritsar: Fireworks at Golden Temple on the occasion of Bandi Chhor Divas and Diwali, in Amritsar, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. (Image: PTI)
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Home Secretary Priti Patel attend Diwali celebrations during a visit to the Hindu temple, BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Neasden, London, Britain days ahead of Diwali on November 7, 2021 (Image: Reuters)
People prepare to release lanterns from a hilltop during the Tihar festival, the Hindu festival of lights in Kathmandu, Nepal October 23, 2022. (Image: Reuters)
A residential neighbourhood is decorated with lights and lanterns on the occasion of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Mumbai, India, October 24, 2022. (Image: Reuters)
Members of Diya for Unity organisation make the geographical map of the Indian subcontinent with earthen lamps on the occasion of Diwali, in Navi Mumbai, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. (Image: PTI)
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes diyas with grade two students at Cedar Hills elementary to mark Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas, in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada on October 20. (Image: Reuters)
Kozhikode: Devotees perform ‘Bali Tharpanam’ ritual as part of 'Varakkal Vavu Bali', on the Diwali festival, at Kozhikode beach, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. (Image: PTI)