    Diwali celebrations across the world: Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau celebrate festival of lights

    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    SUMMARY

    World leaders joined Indians in celebrating Diwali, the festival that marks the victory of good over evil, light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance. Here's a look at photos of how they celebrated the festival

    Scores of US lawmakers joined Indian-Americans in celebrating Diwali across the country. Diwali is a festival that marks the victory of good over evil, light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance. As communities across the world come together to celebrate the festival of lights. Here’s a look at photos of world leaders and how they celebrated Diwali. (Image: Reuters)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during Diwali celebrations on the eve of the Diwali, in Ayodhya. (Image: PTI)

    US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and first lady Jill Biden attended a reception to celebrate Diwali in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (Image: Reuters)

    Amritsar: Fireworks at Golden Temple on the occasion of Bandi Chhor Divas and Diwali, in Amritsar, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. (Image: PTI)

    Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Home Secretary Priti Patel attend Diwali celebrations during a visit to the Hindu temple, BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Neasden, London, Britain days ahead of Diwali on November 7, 2021 (Image: Reuters)

    People prepare to release lanterns from a hilltop during the Tihar festival, the Hindu festival of lights in Kathmandu, Nepal October 23, 2022. (Image: Reuters)

    A residential neighbourhood is decorated with lights and lanterns on the occasion of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Mumbai, India, October 24, 2022. (Image: Reuters)

    Members of Diya for Unity organisation make the geographical map of the Indian subcontinent with earthen lamps on the occasion of Diwali, in Navi Mumbai, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. (Image: PTI)

    Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes diyas with grade two students at Cedar Hills elementary to mark Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas, in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada on October 20. (Image: Reuters)

    Kozhikode: Devotees perform ‘Bali Tharpanam’ ritual as part of 'Varakkal Vavu Bali', on the Diwali festival, at Kozhikode beach, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. (Image: PTI)

