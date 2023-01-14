Davos 2023: From corporate leaders to politicians and bureaucrats - watch out for these main headliners

SUMMARY From the Tata Sons Chairman to top economists and politicians, here are the people who will be in the spotlight at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Borge Brende - President, World Economic Forum | Børge Brende is the former Norwegian Foreign Minister and current President of the World Economic Forum. He held the position of managing director of the World Economic Forum in Geneva prior to becoming a minister. Brende will be on CNBC-TV18 on Sunday, January 15 from the annual gathering of the World Economic Forum in Davos. (Image: Reuters)

Roberto Bocca - Head Energy, Basic Industries & Member Executive, Committee World Economic Forum | Apart from his current position, Bocca is also a member of the advisory board at the Global CO2 initiative and a member of the advisory board at the Colorado School of Mines since 2019 and 2018 respectively. Watch his interview on Sunday, January 15 from the annual gathering of the World Economic Forum in Davos. (Image: World Economic Forum)

Natarajan Chandrasekaran - Chairman, Tata Sons India | Natarajan Chandrasekaran is an Indian businessman and the chairman of Tata Sons. He served as the company's executive director and chief operating officer before being named CEO of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in 2009. Stay tuned for his interview on January 18 from the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos. (AP Photo)

Parameswaran Iyer - NITI Aayog | Parameswaran Iyer is an Indian civil servant and the current CEO of NITI Aayog. Iyer is also the driving force behind the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, an initiative to end open defecation by building nearly 90 million toilets in rural India. Tune into his interview on January 15 from the annual gathering of the World Economic Forum in Davos. (Image: Wikipedia)

Jai Shroff - Group CEO, UPL Limited | Jai Shroff is the Group CEO of UPL Ltd. With more than 30 years of experience in India and abroad, he is a well-known global leader in the Chemical & Agri-Inputs business. Don't forget to watch Shroff's interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 16. (Image: Twitter)

CP Gurnani - CEO and MD, Tech Mahindra | CP Gurnani, popularly known as ‘CP’ within his peer group, is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Tech Mahindra. He has held a number of executive positions throughout the course of his 32-year career with HCL, Hewlett Packard Limited, Perot Systems (India) Limited, and HCL Corporation Ltd. Catch his interview from the World Economic Forum in Davos conference on January 16. (Image: Linkedin)

Brian T. Moynihan - Chairman and CEO, Bank of America | American investment banker and entrepreneur Brian Thomas Moynihan serves as the chairman and CEO of Bank of America. Moynihan takes part in a number of committees that monitor economic and business developments, such as the International Business Council of the World Economic Forum (chair). Watch for his interview on Monday, January 16 at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos. (Image: Reuters)

Eknath Shinde - Maharashtra CM Shinde | Eknath Shinde is the 20th and current CM of Maharashtra. Previously, he served as the Maharashtra government's Cabinet Minister for Public Works and Urban Development (Public Undertakings). Shinde will partake in a panel discussion at the Davos World Economic Forum on January 16. (Image: Twitter)

Rajesh Gopinath - CEO & MD, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) | Rajesh Gopinathan is the CEO and Managing Director of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). After serving as the CFO since 2013, he was promoted to the position of Chief Executive in February 2017. Catch him address the major worldwide economic issues on January 16 at the World Economic Forum in Davos. (Image: TCS)

Smriti Zubin Irani - Minister of Women and Child Development of India | Smriti Irani is an Indian politician who joined the Union Cabinet of India in May 2019. She is now in charge of the Ministries of Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs. Catch her interview from the World Economic Forum at the Davos conference on January 16.(Image: PTI)

Raghuram Rajan - Prof, Katherine Dusak Miller Distinguished Service Finance Chicago Booth | Indian economist Raghuram Govind Rajan was the former governor of the Reserve Bank of India between September 2013 and September 2016. He currently holds the position of Katherine Dusak Miller Distinguished Service Professor of Finance at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He served as the International Monetary Fund's Chief Economist and Director of Research from 2003 to 2006. Catch him address the major global economic challenges on January 17 at the Davos conference. (Image: LinkedIn)

Dinesh Kumar Khara - Chairman, SBI | Dinesh Kumar Khara is a professional banker who was appointed Chairman of the State Bank of India on October 7, 2020. Khara will join the panel discussion on January 17 at the Davos World Economic Forum. (Image: Twitter)

Gita Gopinath - Deputy Managing Director, IMF | Gita Gopinath is an Indian-American economist who has served as the first deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), since 21 January 2022. She had previously served as chief economist of the IMF between 2019 and 2022. Gopinath will join the discussion on January 17 at the Davos World Economic Forum. (Image: AP)

Rishad Premji - Executive Chairman, Wipro | Rishad Premji became Wipro's chairman in July 2019, having previously served as Chief Strategy Officer of the company. Previously, he presided over NASSCOM as chairman from 2018 to 2019. Premji will partake in a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum on January 17. (Image: Wikipedia)

Adar Poonawalla - CEO, Serum Institute of India (SII) | Adar Poonawalla is an Indian billionaire businessman. He is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Serum Institute of India, the largest producer of vaccine doses in the world. Catch him discuss the major global economic trends on January 17 at the Davos conference. (Image: Reuters)

Byju Raveendran - Founder and CEO, Byju's | Byju Raveendran is an Indian businessman, investor, and educator who co-founded the educational technology company Byju's with his wife Divya Gokulnath. Catch him address the major worldwide economic issues on January 17 at the World Economic Forum in Davos. (Image: Wikipedia)

Vijay Shekhar Sharma - Founder and Chief Executive Officer Paytm | Vijay Shekhar Sharma is the Chairman, Managing Director and CEO of One97 Communications and also oversees its consumer brand Paytm. He founded Paytm in 2010. He will participate in a panel discussion on January 17 at the Davos World Economic Forum. (Image: Reuters)

Ashwini Vaishnaw - Minister for Railways; Communications; Electronics & IT | Former IAS officer turned politician Ashwini Vaishnaw is presently serving as the Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology in the Government of India. Catch him discussing India's economy and wider economic trends on January 18 at the World Economic Forum in Davos. (Image: PTI)

Carmine Di Sibio - Global Chairman and CEO, EY | Carmine Di Sibio is an Italian-born American business executive. He is the Global Chairman and CEO of EY, formerly known as Ernst & Young. Catch him speak about global economic trends at the World economic forum at Davos on January 18. (Image: Reuters)

Robert E. Moritz - Global Chairman, PwC | Bob Moritz is Global Chairman of PwC, a professional services firm, providing audit, tax, consulting, and deals services around the world. He will participate in a panel discussion on January 19 at the Davos World Economic Forum. (Image: Twitter)

Punit Renjen - Global CEO, Deloitte | Punit Renjen is an Indian-American entrepreneur who has been serving as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the multinational professional services firm Deloitte since. Renjen will join the panel discussion on January 19 at the Davos World Economic Forum. (Image: Twitter)