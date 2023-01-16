Davos 2023 | A look at the overwhelming presence of India at the World Economic Forum

SUMMARY Global leaders will come together for the biggest gathering in this snow-laden Swiss ski resort town on Monday, with thousands of people, including around a hundred participants from India, set to discuss 'cooperation in a fragmented world'. India’s presence in Davos will solidify its position as a strong, resilient economy, acting as a diplomatic powerhouse at the global stage.

There is a significant presence of Indian companies at the World Economic Forum 2023 being held at Davos. The Davos summit gets underway as over 1,500 corporate leaders, 600 CEOs and policymakers from across the world have congregated in the Swiss town to discuss the most pressing issues being faced by the global economy. The theme for this year’s summit has been set as 'cooperation in a fragmented world'.

While Global leaders come together for the biggest gathering which begins on January 16, thousands of people, including around a hundred participants from India are set to discuss 'cooperation in a fragmented world'. India’s presence in Davos will solidify its position as a strong, resilient economy, acting as a diplomatic powerhouse on the global stage. Check out the Indian presence at Davos 2023. (Image: Reuters)

India Lounge | This will be the focal point for all G2B and B2B networking and engagements. The lounge will showcase India's growth story, its transforming infrastructure landscape, rising digitalisation and growing startup ecosystem and the country's credentials as a top investment destination. (Image: CNBCTV18)

India Inclusivity Lounge | India's inclusive growth story represents the market opportunities for traditional businesses and artisans, enabling buyer-seller connections. This lounge will also represent the textiles sector of the country. India is the 6th largest exporter of textiles, and the lounge will showcase a wide array of its products. Additionally, it will showcase the transformational successes of India's One District One Product (ODOP) initiative. (Image: CNBCTV18)

India Sustainability Lounge | Displaying India's 10-year success story in combatting climate change, the lounge will focus on New Delhi's futuristic goals to become carbon neutral and achieve net zero emissions by 2070. India will also showcase technologies that it aims to use to reduce carbon intensity of its economy by less than 45 percent until 2030. (Image: CNBCTV18)

India G20 | The theme for this year’s WEF Annual Meeting is “Cooperation in a Fragmented World” which ties in with India’s G20 theme “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or “One Earth, One Family, One Future.” As we assume presidency, India seeks to play an essential role by finding pragmatic global solutions for the well-being of all. (Image: CNBCTV18)

Infosys | Infosys will present its perspective on how changing global economic conditions are shaping new roles and realities for businesses, communities, and workforces during the World Economic Forum. (Image: CNBCTV18)

Tata Consultancy Service | Rajesh Gopinathan is the CEO and Managing Director of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). After serving as the CFO since 2013, he was promoted to the position of Chief Executive in February 2017. Catch him address the major worldwide economic issues on January 16. (Image: CNBCTV18)

Wipro | Rishad Premji became Wipro's chairman in July 2019, having previously served as Chief Strategy Officer of the company. Previously, he presided over NASSCOM as chairman from 2018 to 2019. Premji will partake in a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum on January 17. (Image: CNBCTV18)

HCL Tech | The HCLTech pavilion will host UN Women’s Gender Equality Hub featuring daily video check-ins, pop-up panel discussions and fireside chats. (Image: CNBCTV18)

Magnetic Maharashtra | Eknath Shinde is the 20th and current CM of Maharashtra. Previously, he served as the Maharashtra government's Cabinet Minister for Public Works and Urban Development (Public Undertakings). Shinde will partake in a panel discussion at the Davos World Economic Forum on January 16. (Image: CNBCTV18)

Telangana | Minister for Industries and Information Technology K. T. Rama Rao is leading a delegation from the State to the World Economic Forum. (Image: CNBCTV18)