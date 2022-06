1 / 5 The 29th Division Museum observes D-Day anniversary | On Saturday, the 29th Division Museum in Verona, USA aka the Stonewall Brigade Museum, honoured the 78th anniversary of D-Day. Antique vehicles and reenactors were set up outside of the museum for visitors to take a look back in time. The museum honours the 116th Infantry Division, which was one of the “spearhead units” on Omaha Beach on D-Day. The museum has kept the stories of World War II alive for the younger generations to learn. (Image: AP)



2 / 5 Mock D-Day invasion event in Muskegon | A simulation near downtown Muskegon, Michigan of the World War II D-Day invasion was performed on June 4. The D-Day Plus event at the Mart Dock, 560 Mart St., included a simulated air raid on the USS LST 393 that is docked there. It featured low-flying planes, lots of smoke and simulated gunfire. (Image: Shutterstock)



3 / 5 Ceremony at Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial | French and international visitors including veterans in their 90s returned to Normandy to pay tribute to the troops of the allied forces that landed there to bring freedom. Several thousand people are expected to attend the ceremony on Monday at the American Cemetery overlooking Omaha Beach in the French town of Colleville-sur-Mer. The cemetery is home to the graves of 9,386 people who died fighting the Nazi forces on D-Day and in the operations that followed. (Image: AP)



4 / 5 Celebrations near the Pegasus Bridge, France | On Sunday, more than 20 British World War II veterans gathered near the Pegasus Bridge in north western France in honour of nearly 160,000 troops from Britain, the US, Canada and other nations who landed in Normandy on June 6, 1944. The Pegasus Bridge near the French town of Ranville was one of the first sites liberated by Allied forces from Nazi Germany. (Image: AP)