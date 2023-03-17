Cyclone Freddy leads to mass destruction in Malawi, Mozambique | See pics

SUMMARY Tropical Cyclone Freddy has killed more than 400 people in Malawi, Mozambique and Madagascar since it first made landfall in Africa in late February and circled back to hit the region for a second time over the weekend.

After four days of destructive wind and rain, local communities and relief workers are now confronting the aftermath of Cyclone Freddy which has killed more than 400 people and displaced tens of thousands of others across Malawi and Mozambique and may still cause further damage. (Image: Reuters)

Cyclone Freddy dissipated over land late Wednesday, but heavy rains are expected to continue in parts of Malawi and will likely cause more floods around lakeshore areas, the ministry of natural resources and climate change said in a statement. (Image: Reuters)

In Mozambique, some villages have been completely cut off since the cyclone made its second landfall on Saturday. (Image: AP)

At least 53 people have died in Mozambique, with 50,000 more still displaced. The storm had already killed about 27 people in Madagascar and Mozambique before it lashed Mozambique a second time. (Image: AP)

Around 326 people in Malawi have died since the weekend, with 88,000 people still displaced while parts of the region remain inaccessible. Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera visited Queen Elizabeth hospital on Thursday and prayed with flood victims. He has also declared a 14-day national mourning period. (Image: Reuters)

In Malawi and Mozambique, where cholera outbreaks were already ongoing when Cyclone Freddy ripped through, deaths from the disease and other water-borne illnesses are also expected to rise. Both countries recorded more than 3,000 new cholera cases in the past week. (Image: Reuters)

As the rain continued to fall, some had to bury their dead. In the southern village of Mtauchira, men stood in newly dug graves that had filled up like pools, scooping the water out with buckets so they could lower in the caskets. (Image: Reuters)

While electricity was starting to come back in Malawi on Thursday, many places affected by the storm still had no running water, including Blantyre, the second-biggest city. (Image: Reuters)

Freddy first developed near Australia in early February and travelled across the entire southern Indian Ocean before it bounced around the Mozambique Channel. The UN weather agency said what made Freddy remarkable is that it never completely dissipated while over land, even after two landfalls. (Image: Reuters)

The World Meteorological Organization has convened an expert panel to determine whether it has broken the record for the longest-ever cyclone in recorded history, which was set by 31-day Hurricane John in 1994. The assessment will take at least two months. (Image: Reuters)