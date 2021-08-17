Crews battling California's mammoth Dixie fire brace for high winds



1 / 6 Gusty winds drove the US' largest wildfire toward a Northern California county seat as firefighters struggled to contain the month-old blaze amid forecasts of more dangerous weather. (Image: AP)









2 / 6 Afternoon winds gusting to 30 mph (48 kph) on Monday pushed the Dixie Fire within a few miles of the town of Susanville and prompted evacuation orders for Janesville, a small nearby mountain community, fire officials said. (Image: AP)









3 / 6 Ash fell from the advancing fire and a Police Department statement urged residents “to be alert and be ready to evacuate” if the fire threatens the city, although no formal evacuation warning had been issued. (Image: AP)









4 / 6 Bulldozers had cut fire lines in the path of the northward-trending blaze but “a lot of our lines are getting tested now,” fire spokesman David Janssen said. (Image: AP)









5 / 6 Investigations are continuing, but Pacific Gas & Electric has notified utility regulators that the Dixie and Fly fires may have been caused by trees falling into its power lines. (Image: AP)





