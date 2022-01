1 / 11 No.10: Estonia, Slovenia, and Latvia have the tenth strongest passport and their citizens get visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 181 destinations.



2 / 11 No.9: Lithuania and Slovakia enjoy visa-free access to 182 destinations. (Image: Reuters)



3 / 11 No. 8: Hungary and Poland made it to the coveted list of most powerful passports. The citizens of these countries have visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 183 destinations. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 11 No. 7: Citizens of Canada, Australia, Greece, Malta and the Czech Republic have visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 185 countries. (Image: AP )



5 / 11 No. 6: Belgium, Norway, Switzerland, the US, the UK, and New Zealand have visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 186 destinations. (Image: Shutterstock)



6 / 11 No.5: Citizens of Portugal and Ireland have visa-free access to 187 countries. (Image: Reuters)



7 / 11 No.4: Swedish passport holders, alongside the citizens of Austria, Denmark, France and the Netherlands have visa-free access to 188 countries. (Image: Reuters)



8 / 11 No. 3: With citizens getting visa-free access to 189 countries, Finland, Italy, Spain, and Luxembourg share third place. (Image: AP)



9 / 11 No. 2: Germans and South Koreans have visa-free/visa-on-arrival access to 190 countries. (Image: AP)



10 / 11 No.1: Singapore and Japan have the strongest passports in the world. The citizens of these countries enjoy visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 192 destinations.