SUMMARY The world needs to urgently shift to cleaner energy sources to combat climate change, but a recent report by Statista reveals that over 2,000 coal power plants are still operational globally.

As the world grapples with the challenge of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and transitioning to cleaner sources of energy, a new report shows that coal-fired power plants continue to play a significant role in electricity generation. (Image: Shutterstock)

According to the report, there were over 2,000 operational coal power plants worldwide as of July 2022. (Image: Reuters)

China leads the world with 1,118 operational coal power plants, accounting for nearly half of the total. This highlights the country's continued reliance on coal, despite efforts to promote renewable energy sources and reduce air pollution. (Image: Shuttertstock)

India ranks second with 285 operational coal power plants, followed by the United States with 225. (Image: Reuters)

Additionally, Japan has 92 operational coal power plants, while Indonesia has 87. Russia, Germany, Poland, Turkey, and Vietnam have 71, 63, 44, 33, and 26 operational coal power plants respectively. (Image: AP)

Furthermore, China also dominates the world's coal-fired power generation, accounting for a staggering 54 percent of the total. With an annual production of over 5,300 terawatt hours, China stands far ahead of any other nation in terms of coal electricity generation. (Image: Shutterstock)

India and the United States come in second and third, respectively, with each contributing approximately 10 percent to global coal power production. (Image: AP)