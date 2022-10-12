On This Day: Columbus found the 'New World', Pervez Musharraf takes power, and more

SUMMARY
October 12, 1999, was the day when General Pervez Musharraf took power from Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in a bloodless army coup. Musharraf then ruled the country until 2008, when he resigned and fled Pakistan. Over half a millennia before that, in 1942, the European explorer Christopher Columbus first landed on the continent of South America. While Columbus had intended to travel to China and India, he was the first of many explorers to make contact with the ‘New World' instead. Here are some other historic events that happened on October 12.
1810 | First Oktoberfest held in Munich, Bavaria. (Image: Shutterstock)
1901 | US President Theodore Roosevelt officially renamed the Executive Mansion to the White House. (Image: Shutterstock)
1935 | Shivraj Patil, former Union Minister of Home Affairs, was born. (Image: Reuters)
1967 | Indian Freedom Fighter and activist Ram Manohar Lohia died. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
1968 | Noted Australian actor Hugh Jackman was born. (Image: Reuters)
1977 | Hua Guofeng succeeded Mao Zedong as the second supreme leader of the Chinese Communist Party. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
2012 | European Union won the Nobel Peace Prize for advancing democracy and peace in the region. (Image: Reuters)