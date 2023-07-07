CNBC TV18
China’s metal export restrictions jeopardise global supply chains: Companies respond
By CNBCTV18.com Jul 7, 2023

SUMMARY

China recently announced that it would impose restrictions on the export of two metals, gallium and germanium, which are used in the production of semiconductors and electric vehicles. This move escalates the ongoing technology war between China and the United States and could potentially cause further disruptions to global supply chains.

On July 3, China announced that it would impose restrictions on the export of two metals, gallium and germanium, which are used in the production of semiconductors and electric vehicles. This move escalates the ongoing technology war between China and the United States and could potentially cause further disruptions to global supply chains. (Image: Reuters)

The curbs on exports are set to take effect from August 1. Following are responses from some companies to the announcement of curbs on Chinese gallium and germanium exports: (Image: Reuters)

X