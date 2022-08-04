China-Taiwan tension: Here's a look at the military powers of both nations

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini China on Thursday began its "largest-ever" military drills near Taiwan. The nation has started conducting a live-fire military drill in six zones all throughout Taiwan. The action was taken following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the self-ruled island. The drills were described as "illegal and reckless" by Taiwan. Here's a military comparison of the neighbouring countries.

In terms of military power, China completely outclasses Taiwan. China has the most active personnel and paramilitary forces as compared to Taiwan. The island nation, however, has a larger, well-trained military reserve army in case China decides to launch a full-scale invasion.

In terms of airpower as well China outnumbers Taiwan. Compared to Taiwan's 741 aircraft, China's military possesses a total of 3,285 warplanes.

Taiwan can respond to China's 35,000 tanks with its strength of 1,110 in ground combat. In terms of self-propelled artillery, China's fleet consists of 4,120 carriers compared to Taiwan's 257, giving them a major advantage.

China has increased its investment in its naval force throughout the years. The nation has a sizable naval fleet. Taiwan, on the other hand, is equipped with 43 petrol vessels and 4 submarines.