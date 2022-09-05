Canadian mass killings: A look at some of the deadliest attacks in the country

SUMMARY Two suspects are believed to have gone on a stabbing spree in an indigenous community and a nearby town in Canada's Saskatchewan province, killing at least 10 people and injuring 15 more on Sunday. The Canadian police said they have launched a manhunt for the two suspects. The stabbings took place in a number of locations in the remote indigenous community of James Smith Cree Nation and the nearby town of Weldon. The police have named Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson, aged 31 and 30, respectively, as the two attackers who fled in a black Nissan Rogue, reports said. Here is a look at some of the deadliest mass killings in Canadian history.

April 2020 | Sixteen people were killed in Portapique, Nova Scotia, when a gunman masquerading as a police officer went on a 12-hour rampage in one of the country's worst mass shootings. The shooter, identified as 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman, was also killed after being caught by the officers. (Image: Wikipedia)

August 2018 | Two municipal police officers and two civilians were killed when a man, identified as Matthew Raymond, shot people in Fredericton, N.B. (Image: Youtube)

July 2018 | A gunman randomly shot into restaurants in a busy street in Toronto, Ontario. Two people died in the shooting and 13 were wounded before the shooter turned the gun on himself. (Image: Wikipedia)

January 2017 | A man went on a shooting rampage at a mosque in Quebec City, Quebec, killing six people and wounding five. University student Alexandre Bissonnette later pleaded guilty to the crime. (Image: Wikipedia)

December 2014 | A man, suspected of domestic violence, in Edmonton, Alberta, killed eight people, including his wife, in two different homes before killing himself. (Image: Youtube)

April 2014 | Son of a senior Calgary police officer killed five people at a house party in Calgary, Alberta. The suspect Matthew de Grood was later declared not criminally responsible (NCR) for the killings as he was assessed as mentally ill at the time of the stabbings. (Image: Youtube)

June 2014 | Three Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers were killed and two others wounded by a gunman in Moncton, New Brunswick. (Image: Wikipedia)

March 2005 | In one of the deadliest attacks on the RCMP, a man called James Roszko killed four officers in Mayerthorpe, Alberta when they went to his house to execute a warrant to repossess the property. Roszko later killed himself. (Image: Wikipedia)

April 1996 | A man killed nine people from a family at the wedding of his estranged wife’s sister and wounded two others before killing himself in Vernon, British Columbia. (Image: Youtube)

December 1989 | In one of the worst killings in Canadian history, a gunman shot 14 students, all female, and wounded 13 at the Ecole Polytechnique in Montreal, Quebec, before committing suicide. (Image: Wikipedia)