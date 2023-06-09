CNBC TV18
Canada battles worst ever wildfire season; global allies unite to help

Canada battles worst-ever wildfire season; global allies unite to help

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 9, 2023 3:06:45 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

The fires have impacted mining operations in Canada and disrupted flights in the United States. On Thursday the Toronto District School Board, Canada’s largest, rescheduled or moved indoors all outside activities, including field trips and local school events.

Allies around the world have promised to increase their help to Canada in its fight against hundreds of blazes that have swept through the country in its worst-ever start to wildfire season. (AP Photo)

Forest fires that have gathered strength over the last month have forced tens of thousands of people from their homes and sent a smoky haze billowing over a large swath of the United States. (REUTERS Photo)

