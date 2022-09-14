Devastating California Mosquito Fire burns up area almost double the size of Chandigarh

SUMMARY The Mosquito Fire, raging in California's Placer and El Dorado counties, spread to 49,761 acres, even though firefighters said they continued to make progress building and strengthening control lines around the blaze.

The Mosquito Fire, first reported on September 6 evening, has destroyed 46 structures, damaged five structures, so far and is still threatening 5,848 structures, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) said in its latest update on Tuesday. (Image: AP)

Cal Fire added that 11,260 people had been evacuated ever since the fire started. (Image: AP)

Cal Fire also said the steep and rugged terrain of the blaze makes it difficult for crews to access the fire directly. (Image: AP)

Moreover, the use of aircraft was limited some times due to the continued inversion layer over the fire area. (Image: AP)

Several helicopters were used for water-dropping operations in the late afternoon hours on Monday and a Cal Fire Hawk helicopter continued to be available and was utilised for night-time water-dropping missions. (Image: AP)

Cal Fire is hoping to fully contain the fire by October 15. (Image: AP)

However, containment is not a measure of how much of the fire is extinguished but rather a gauge as to how much of a line crews have around the fire perimeter to prevent the fire from spreading. (Image: AP)