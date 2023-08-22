CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsworld NewsBRICS Summit 2023: Know about origins, objectives and significance of the bloc

BRICS Summit 2023: Know about origins, objectives and significance of the bloc

SUMMARY

The 15 the summit of the BRICS nations — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — will converge on Johannesburg on Tuesday. As the host country's President, Cyril Ramaphosa is the summit Chair for this meet to be joined by his Brazil counterpart Lula da Silva, Indian PM Modi, and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Russian President Vladimir Putin, wanted under an international arrest warrant for alleged war crimes in Ukraine, will attend the summit virtually.

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 22, 2023 7:32:40 PM IST (Updated)

2 Min Read
BRICS Summit 2023: Know about origins, objectives and significance of the bloc
CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 6

BRICS | The grouping of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa is termed as BRICS. Prior to the induction of South Africa into the group in 2011, the alliance was referred as BRIC. The formation of the multilateral grouping lied in a sole agenda to highlight the issues of global South and to challenge the Western hegemony in the global system.

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 6

Formation of BRICS | The acronym was first introduced in the 2001 publication — Building Better Global Economic BRICs by Jim O'Neill, chairman of Goldman Sachs Asset Management. BRICS denote the group of fastest-growing economies that would dominate the world economy by 2050.

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 6

Formation of BRICS | The BRIC country leaders held their first meeting in July 2006 at Russia's St. Petersburg. Later, the meeting among Foreign Ministers in New York in September 2010 pavyed the way for South Africa as a full member of the bloc.

CNBCTV18
Image count4 / 6

BRICS Summit 2023 | The theme for the 15th BRICS summit is "BRICS and Africa: Partnership for mutually accelerated growth, sustainable development and inclusive multilateralism". Among key topics to be discussed are de-dollarization strategies at the backdrop of prevailing geopolitical and geoeconomic situation.

CNBCTV18
Image count5 / 6

Expansion of BRICS | Members like China, Russia and South Africa has been at the forefront for new members to be admitted to the alliance to expand group's footholds. As of now, over 40 countries, including several oil producing West Asian nations, have expressed their willingness to join the bloc.

CNBCTV18
Image count6 / 6

Significance of BRICS | BRICS is a group of emerging economies comprising 40 per cent of the world population and 31 per cent of the GDP, and more than 26 percent share in world land surface. The group has world populous and second most populous countries as its members.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X