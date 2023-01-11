Brazil Riots: The aftermath of pro Bolsonaro demonstrations

SUMMARY Supporters of populist former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Sunday descended onto the Brazilian capital and trashed its pillars of government— including its Congress, Supreme Court, and the presidential palace. The post-election riots, which have been labelled the most significant assault on Brazilian democracy in close to 60 years, have damaged the government offices and the majority of the surrounding public property. What January 8 will signify for the future of Brazilian democracy and the Bolsonarismo movement aiming to overthrow it may now be the largest issue looming over the nation.

1 / 6

On Monday, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva vowed to bring the rioters responsible for damaging and ransacking state facilities over the weekend. In an effort to overcome the crisis, Brazil's new administration on Tuesday questioned around 1,000 protestors being detained in a crammed gym in the capital, after the current President cosndemned the riots. (Image: Reuters)

2 / 6

In a tweet, Jair Bolsonaro posted a picture of the former president in his Florida hospital bed. Bolsonaro claims that he has been dealing with the complications of a previous wound that he sustained while being stabbed during his 2018 presidential campaign. (Image: Twitter)

3 / 6

In an address on Tuesday, Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who is overseeing investigations into the "anti-democratic" protests, vowed to take on the "terrorists" operating in Brasilia. At the swearing-in of a new chief of the federal police, Moraes declared, "Democracy will prevail and Brazilian institutions will not bend." (Image: Reuters)

4 / 6

For their part in Sunday's violence, which resulted in the deadliest assault on Brazilian democracy in decades, some 200 more protesters were under arrest and are awaiting charges in a penal facility. (Image: Reuters)

5 / 6

Military police personnel in Rio de Janeiro broke up a camp of Bolsonaro supporters on Monday in front of an Army facility. he far-right demonstrators started taking up their tents as they were instructed to leave the camp. (Image: Reuters)

6 / 6

The protest camp in the Brazilian capital developed over the course of ten weeks, with many demonstrators openly calling for the overthrow of the government. The protestors were dispersed on Monday, a day after the individuals broke into Brasilia's legislative, executive, and judicial institutions, but a major question continued to stay: How did security personnel ever permit things to get so out of hand? (Image: Reuters)