On This Day: Dr BR Ambedkar converted to Buddhism, Chuck Yeager flew faster than the speed of sound and more

SUMMARY On October 14, 1956, Indian Social reformer BR Ambedkar converted to Buddhism along with 3,65,000 of his supporters in Nagpur, Maharashtra. Here are some more historical events that make October 14 a special day in world history.

1884 | The paper strip photographic film was patented by George Eastman, founder of the Kodak company. (Image: Shutterstock)

1892 | "The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes" was published for the first time by Arthur Conan Doyle as a collection of 12 stories serially in "The Strand Magazine”. (Image: Shutterstock)

1926 | The famous cartoon ‘Winnie-the-Pooh’ made his literary debut in a collection of short stories. (Image: Shutterstock)

1947 | Chuck Yeager became the first human to fly faster than the speed of sound in the Bell X-1, a rocket engine-powered aircraft. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1964 | American social activist, Martin Luther King Jr. was named the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1991 | Burmese opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi won the Nobel Peace Prize for “her non-violent struggle for democracy and human rights.” (Image: Shutterstock)

1994 | Palestinian leader, Yasser Arafat, fifth Prime Minister of Israel Yitzhak Rabin and Israeli leader Shimon Peres shared the Nobel Peace Prize. (Image: Reuters)

2001 | German Ferrari driver Michael Schumacher won his fourth F1 World Drivers Championship title. (Image: Reuters)

2019 | The Booker Prize was jointly awarded to Margaret Atwood for "The Testaments" and Bernardine Evaristo for "Girl, Woman, Other” who became the first black woman to win the prize. (Image: Reuters)