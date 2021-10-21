0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

View as Slide Show Image

Bose announcing 'Azad Hind' govt, Chechnya rocket attack and more: A look at key events that took place on Oct 21

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Bose announcing 'Azad Hind' govt, Chechnya rocket attack and more: A look at key events that took place on Oct 21

From the establishment of Azad Hind government by Subhas Chandra Bose to rocket attack in Chechnya Here is a look at key events that took place across the globe on October 21.