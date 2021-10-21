Bose announcing 'Azad Hind' govt, Chechnya rocket attack and more: A look at key events that took place on Oct 21



1943 - Subhas Chandra Bose announced the establishment of the Provisional Government of Free India popularly called Azad Hind.









1945 - Women vote for the first time in France. (Image: AP| text: Reuters)









1967 - The Egyptian navy sank the Israeli destroyer Eilat off Sinai. (Image: PTI| text: Reuters)









1994 - The United States and North Korea signed a landmark deal under which North Korea would freeze and then dismantle its nuclear programme. (Image: Reuters)









1999 - More than 110 people were killed and about 400 injured in a rocket attack on a crowded market in Grozny, capital of the restive Russian region of Chechnya. (Image: AP| text: Reuters)






