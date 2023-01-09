English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsworld News

Jair Bolsonaro supporters ransack key govt buildings in Brazil; investigation launched into who led vandals

Jair Bolsonaro supporters ransack key govt buildings in Brazil; investigation launched into who led vandals

Jair Bolsonaro supporters ransack key govt buildings in Brazil; investigation launched into who led vandals
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 9, 2023 11:35:27 AM IST (Published)

Switch to Slide Show
Slide Show

SUMMARY

Supporters of Brazil's far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro, who has rarely spoken in public since losing the election, said that peaceful demonstrations are part of democracy but invading and damaging public buildings "crosses the line."

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 9

Supporters of Brazil's far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro invaded and defaced the country's Congress, presidential palace and Supreme Court on Sunday, in a grim echo of the U.S. Capitol invasion two years ago by fans of former President Donald Trump. (Image: Reuters)

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 9

There were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries from their rampage, but the invaders left a trail of destruction, throwing furniture through the smashed windows of the presidential palace, flooding parts of Congress with a sprinkler system and ransacking ceremonial rooms in the Supreme Court. (Image: AP)

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 9

The sight of thousands of yellow-and-green clad protesters running riot in the capital capped months of tension following the Oct. 30 presidential vote. The uprising, which lasted a little over three hours, underlined the severe polarization that still grips the country days after the inauguration of leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who defeated Bolsonaro in the October election. (Image: AP)

CNBCTV18
Image count4 / 9

"These vandals, who we could call ... fanatical fascists, did what has never been done in the history of this country," said Lula in a press conference during an official trip to Sao Paulo state. "All these people who did this will be found and they will be punished." Lula, who announced a federal security intervention in Brasilia lasting until Jan. 31 after capital security forces were initially overwhelmed by the invaders, blamed Bolsonaro for inflaming his supporters after a campaign of baseless allegations about potential election fraud. (Image: AP)

CNBCTV18
Image count5 / 9

The president's allies also raised questions about how public security forces in the capital Brasilia were so unprepared and easily overwhelmed by rioters who had been planning on social media for days to gather for weekend demonstrations. (Image: AP)

CNBCTV18
Image count6 / 9

Bolsonaro, an acolyte of Trump's who has yet to concede defeat, peddled the false claim that Brazil's electronic voting system was prone to fraud, spawning a violent movement of election deniers. (Image: AP)

CNBCTV18
Image count7 / 9

The violence in Brasilia could amplify the legal risks Bolsonaro faces. It also presents a headache for U.S authorities as they debate how to handle his stay in Florida. Prominent Democratic lawmakers said the United States could no longer grant Bolsonaro "refuge" in the country.

CNBCTV18
Image count8 / 9

Bolsonaro, whose presidency was marked by divisive nationalist populism, was silent for nearly six hours about the chaos in Brasilia before posting on Twitter that he "repudiates" Lula's accusations against him. (Image: AP)

CNBCTV18
Image count9 / 9

The former president, who has rarely spoken in public since losing the election, also said peaceful demonstrations are part of democracy but invading and damaging public buildings "crosses the line." The Bolsonaro family lawyer, Frederick Wassef, did not respond to a request for comment. (Image: AP)

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

Two drunk passengers arrested for creating ruckus aboard Delhi-Patna IndiGo flight

Next Article

Vodafone Idea slumps to 52-week low after lenders not in favour of granting additional loans

arrow down

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X