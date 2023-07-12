Black Sea Grain Initiative: Ukraine's vital shipments at risk as international deal nears expiry, implications explained

SUMMARY The Black Sea Grain Initiative is not a direct agreement between Russia and Ukraine. Instead, each country signed "mirror" agreements with Turkey and the UN separately. The agreement lets cargo ships pass safely through the Black Sea to and from the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Yuzhny/Pivdennyi.

An international deal that allows Ukraine's grain shipments by sea will expire in July, after having been extended thrice since it was signed on July 22, 2022. Russia's foreign ministry has now said there are "no grounds" to continue the pact, which could endanger global food security. The Black Sea Grain Initiative has enabled 32.75 million tonnes of crops to reach global markets. (Image: Reuters)

What is the Black Sea Grain Initiative | The Initiative on the Safe Transportation of Grain and Foodstuffs from Ukrainian ports, also called the Black Sea Grain Initiative, is an agreement between Russia and Ukraine made with Turkey and the United Nations (UN) during the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine to open a safe maritime humanitarian corridor in the Black Sea to transport grains from Ukrainian ports. It is not a direct agreement between Russia and Ukraine. Instead, each country signed "mirror" agreements with Turkey and the UN separately. (Image: Reuters)