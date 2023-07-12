CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsworld NewsBlack Sea Grain Initiative: Ukraine's vital shipments at risk as international deal nears expiry, implications explained

Black Sea Grain Initiative: Ukraine's vital shipments at risk as international deal nears expiry, implications explained

Black Sea Grain Initiative: Ukraine's vital shipments at risk as international deal nears expiry, implications explained
Read Time4 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 12, 2023 4:59:08 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

The Black Sea Grain Initiative is not a direct agreement between Russia and Ukraine. Instead, each country signed "mirror" agreements with Turkey and the UN separately. The agreement lets cargo ships pass safely through the Black Sea to and from the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Yuzhny/Pivdennyi.

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 9
Show More
Show More

An international deal that allows Ukraine's grain shipments by sea will expire in July, after having been extended thrice since it was signed on July 22, 2022. Russia's foreign ministry has now said there are "no grounds" to continue the pact, which could endanger global food security. The Black Sea Grain Initiative has enabled 32.75 million tonnes of crops to reach global markets. (Image: Reuters)

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 9
Show More
Show More

What is the Black Sea Grain Initiative | The Initiative on the Safe Transportation of Grain and Foodstuffs from Ukrainian ports, also called the Black Sea Grain Initiative, is an agreement between Russia and Ukraine made with Turkey and the United Nations (UN) during the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine to open a safe maritime humanitarian corridor in the Black Sea to transport grains from Ukrainian ports. It is not a direct agreement between Russia and Ukraine. Instead, each country signed "mirror" agreements with Turkey and the UN separately. (Image: Reuters)

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 9
Show More
Show More
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X