Biden and Sunak sign ‘Atlantic Declaration’: A new era of AI, minerals and Ukraine partnership

SUMMARY The military and security partnerships between Britain and the United States have strengthened amid Russia’s war in Ukraine and China’s more aggressive posture in Asia. However, a much-hoped-for free trade agreement between the two countries has not materialised.

US President Joe Biden meets with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. They both announced a partnership on advanced technologies, clean energy, and critical minerals. The partnership aims to strengthen the historical security alliance between the two countries. (AP Photo)

Biden and Sunak signed the “Atlantic Declaration,” a first-of-its-kind economic partnership on artificial intelligence and other economic and commercial relations. The partnership aims to strengthen the historical security alliance between the two countries. (AP Photo)

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak while holding a meeting with political journalists on board a government plane before heading to Washington DC (AP Photo)

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., ahead of his visit to Washington, D.C. (AP Photo)

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attends a laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery during his visit to Washington D.C. (AP Photo)

The war in Ukraine was top Sunak’s agenda as he started a two-day trip to Washington carrying the message that post-Brexit Britain remains an essential American ally in a world of emboldened authoritarian states. (AP Photo)

Sunak encouraged people to judge Britain by its actions, stating that it is as committed to its values, as reliable of an ally, and as attractive an investment destination as ever. (AP Photo)

Sunak has pushed to strengthen trading ties between the US and the UK, despite the bleak prospects for a post-Brexit free trade agreement. (AP Photo)

Biden will ask Congress to rewrite the Defence Production Act to treat British suppliers with some of the favourable terms afforded domestic suppliers. (AP Photo)

Biden and Sunak launched negotiations on a critical minerals agreement that could allow electric vehicle minerals produced in Britain to count towards tax credits for clean vehicles offered under Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act. (AP Photo)

The two leaders pledged support to Ukraine for years to come, hoping to send a strong signal to Russian leader Vladimir Putin that there was no point in waiting for allied support for Ukraine to drop, and encourage Putin to withdraw his forces. (AP Photo)

Biden and Sunak shared laughs and more sober sentiments in the Oval Office about the close relations between prior leaders from the two countries. Sunak also brought Biden two gifts, a personalised Barbour jacket and a book written by an ancestor of Biden’s in the 19th century. (AP Photo)

Biden and Sunak fielded questions at a joint news conference after their meeting, an opportunity not afforded to every world leader who visits the White House. (AP Photo)

Their discussion also touched on artificial intelligence safety, Sunak told, saying Britain would host the first summit on the issue this autumn to discuss how the risks of AI can be mitigated through internationally coordinated action. (AP Photo)

Sunak also took part in a sustainability project as he visits the Friendship Technology Preparatory High School during his trip to Washington. (AP Photo)

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak poses with umpires and the Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez as he attends a Washington Nationals baseball game during his visit to Washington. (AP Photo)

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak shares a joke with the umpires as he attends the Washington Nationals v Arizona Diamondbacks baseball at Nationals Park. (AP Photo)

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and General Motors CEO Mary Barra attend a meeting at the Business Roundtable during his US visit. (AP Photo)