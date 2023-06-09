Biden and Sunak sign ‘Atlantic Declaration’: A new era of AI, minerals and Ukraine partnership

SUMMARY The military and security partnerships between Britain and the United States have strengthened amid Russia’s war in Ukraine and China’s more aggressive posture in Asia. However, a much-hoped-for free trade agreement between the two countries has not materialised.

US President Joe Biden meets with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. They both announced a partnership on advanced technologies, clean energy, and critical minerals. The partnership aims to strengthen the historical security alliance between the two countries. (AP Photo)

Biden and Sunak signed the “Atlantic Declaration,” a first-of-its-kind economic partnership on artificial intelligence and other economic and commercial relations. The partnership aims to strengthen the historical security alliance between the two countries. (AP Photo)