The recent overturning of the Roe v Wade judgement by the US Supreme Court, which removed abortion as a fundamental right, highlights the struggle that nearly half of humanity faces across the world. Despite significant development for the rights of women, the world still is starkly lagging in areas like inclusion, equality and safety. Here are some of the worst and best places for women in the world, according to the Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) Index 2021. Georgetown University’s Institute for Women (GIWPS) and the PRIO Center on Gender, Peace, and Security published and released the report, funded by the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, at the United Nations on June 28. The index is based on data that measures women’s inclusion, justice access, and security in 170 countries. The lower the the national index score, the worst the country is for women. (Image: Reuters)