Bengaluru, Pune among most congested city in the world in 2022: A look at the top 10

Traffic is officially a nightmare in Bengaluru. The city has been ranked as the second-most congested in the world, in the TomTom Traffic Index Ranking 2022. The drivers take an average of 29 minutes and 10 seconds to traverse 10 km in the city centre. Bengaluru drivers spend a whopping 260 hours (nearly 11 days) a year stuck in rush hour traffic. While the list divides congestion in terms of the city centre, the 5 km radius around the busiest part of the city, it also features a separate list of worst congested cities in terms of traffic in the metro area, which counts traffic across the urban and nearby rural region. Here is the list of the top 10 worst cities in terms of city centre congestion. (Image: Shutterstock)

10. Bogota | Average travel time per 10 km: 26 minutes 20 seconds | Bogota is the capital city of Colombia and is one of the highest-elevated capital cities in the world. However, traffic still reigns supreme in the city with residents wasting 249 hours a year stuck in congestion. (Image: Reuters)

9. Manila | Average travel time per 10 km: 27 minutes | The capital of the Philippines and one of the most densely packed urban centres in the world, traffic in Manila causes residents to waste 241 hours a year in rush hour traffic. (Image: Reuters)

8. Lima | Average travel time per 10 km: 27 minutes 10 seconds | Also known as Ciudad de Los Reyes (City of The Kings), Lima is the capital and largest city of Peru and one of the biggest cities in South America. Travelling by car means it will take you an average of just over 27 minutes to cover 10 km in the city’s centre. (Image: Reuters)

7. Pune | Average travel time per 10 km: 27 minutes 20 seconds | Pune, much like Bengaluru, is an education and technology hub. People in Pune have to deal with a crazy amount of traffic in the city’s busiest areas. (Image: Shutterstock)

6. Bucharest | Average travel time per 10 km: 27 minutes 20 seconds | Bucharest is the capital and largest city in Romania and is a cultural, financial, entertainment, and media hub. As a result, traffic moves at an average speed of 17 kmph during rush hour. (Image: Shutterstock)

5. Milan | Average travel time per 10 km: 27 minutes 30 seconds | The second biggest Italian city by population, Milan is famous for its art, culture, industry and traffic. Commuters spend an average of 259 hours a year stuck in rush hour traffic. (Image: Shutterstock)

4. Sapporo | Average travel time per 10 km: 27 minutes 40 seconds | Sapporo is the capital city of Japan’s northernmost Hokkaido Prefecture. The city’s mountainous topography only complicates traffic issues as the city’s residents spend an average of 27 min 40s travelling 10 km by car. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

3. Dublin | Average travel time per 10 km: 28 minutes 30 seconds | While Ireland may be famous for its serene landscapes and countryside, the country’s capital is wrecked by traffic issues. During rush hour, cars are driving at a measly 17 kmph on average. (Image: Shutterstock)

2. Bengaluru | Average travel time per 10 km: 29 minutes 10 seconds | The Silicon Valley of India counts public transit options like BMTC buses, Namma Metro rail services, taxis and auto-rickshaws, but that doesn’t prevent the city from being overwhelmed by traffic, especially around rush hour. (Image: Shutterstock)

1. London | Average travel time per 10 km: 36 minutes 20 seconds | Despite its famous public transit system, car owners in London have to spend 325 hours in rush hour traffic each year. (Image: Shutterstock)