In Pics | Pope Francis honors Emeritus Benedict XVI as thousands mourn at Vatican funeral

SUMMARY Bells tolled Thursday for the funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the German theologian who made history by retiring, as thousands of mourners packed St. Peter's Square for a rare requiem Mass of a dead pontiff presided over by a living one.

1 / 11

To the sound of tolling bells, 12 pallbearers carried the cypress coffin of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI out of St. Peter's Basilica and rested it before the altar in the piazza outside as red-robed cardinals looked on. (Image: AP)

2 / 11

Applause broke out across the vast, cobbled esplanade, which was shrouded in mist, in a sign of respect for Benedict, a hero to Roman Catholic conservatives who shocked the world by resigning nearly a decade ago. (Image: AP)

3 / 11

Pope Francis arrived in the square in a wheelchair to preside over the service. Troubled by a bad knee, the pontiff sat in a chair looking down on the coffin, slightly hunched and glum-faced as choirs sang in Latin. (Image: AP)

4 / 11

Heads of state and royalty, clergy from around the world and thousands of faithful flocked to the Vatican, despite Benedict’s requests for simplicity and official efforts to keep the first funeral for a pope emeritus in modern times low-key. (Image: AP)

5 / 11

More than 60,000 people are expected to attend. There will be official delegations from Italy and Benedict's native Germany. Other leaders, including the king and queen of Belgium and about 13 heads of state or government, will attend in a private capacity. Most countries will be represented by their ambassadors to the Vatican. (Image: AP)

6 / 11

Some 1,000 police and other security forces have been deployed for the funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in St. Peter’s Square. They include sharpshooters on top of palazzi and other high vantage points on the square. (Image: AP)

7 / 11

A no-fly zone is in effect for the Vatican and the immediate surrounding area on Thursday and lasts until after the last participant leaves. (Image: AP)

8 / 11

Thousands of people started streaming toward the square before dawn and faced metal-detector checks. Pilgrims, tourists and Romans started flocking hours before the scheduled start of the mid-morning funeral for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. Among them were some admirers wearing a traditional Bavarian dress of the late pontiff’s home region in Germany. (Image: AP)

9 / 11

A canopied altar was erected for the ceremony to be presided over by Pope Francis, who succeeded Benedict as pontiff after the German churchman shocked the world by retiring in 2013. Benedict, who was 95, died on December 31 in a Vatican monastery. (Image: AP)

10 / 11

After the funeral ceremony, the coffin will be taken back inside the basilica and encased in zinc before being sealed in a second wooden casket. (Image: AP)

11 / 11

Benedict will be buried in the underground Vatican grottoes in the niche where first Pope John XXIII and then John Paul II were interred before their remains were transferred to more prominent places in the basilica above. (Image: AP)