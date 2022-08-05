On This Day: Article 370 abrogated, Leila Seth became first woman Chief Justice of HC in India and more

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini On August 5, 2019, the Indian government revoked Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The state was bifurcated into two Union territories. Here are some historical events that make August 5 a special day in world history.

1991 |

On this day in 1991, Leila Seth became the first woman Chief Justice of a High Court in India, when she became the Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court. She was later involved with several commissions which overhauled India's rape laws after the 2012 Delhi gangrape case. (Image: Wikipedia)

1926 | Famous magician and escape artist Harry Houdini stays in a coffin under water for 90 minutes before escaping. (Image: Wikipedia)

1960 | Burkina Faso formerly known as Upper Volta proclaimed independence from France. (Image: Reuters)

1974 | Former US President Richard Nixon admitted that he withheld information about famous Watergate scandal. (Image: Wikipedia)

1989 | NASA’s Venus probe Magellan became the first spacecraft to be launched from a space shuttle. (Image: Wikipedia)

2012 | Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt won the 100m race at the London Olympics in 9.63 seconds, besting his earlier record that he set in the 2008 Olympics. (Image: Wikipedia)

2017 | Usain Bolt finished third in his final individual race, at the IAAF World Championships in London. (Image: Reuters)

2018 | Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull declared that Australia is now “a land of droughts" as 99 percent of New South Wales was affected by drought. (Image: Reuters)

2020 | Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid down the cornerstone the ‘Ram Mandir’ at Ayodhya Ram to replace Babri Masjid. (Image: Wikipedia)

2021 | FC Barcelona confirmed that Lionel Messi will leave the club. (Image: Reuters)