On This Day: Jawaharlal Nehru requested for Independence of India, and more

SUMMARY On August 30, 1928, during the submission of the Nehru report, which recommended assigning Dominion status to India within the British Commonwealth, Jawaharlal Nehru officially requested for the Independence of India. It was the first major attempt to draft a constitutional framework for the country. On the same day in 1979, for the first-time humans observed the phenomenon of a comet gazing the Sun’s atmosphere. The hit generated tremendous energy, equal to one million hydrogen bombs, and debris were dispersed across the galaxy even after 11 hours from the impact. Here are some other historical events on August 30.

1 / 7

1945 | Hong Kong was liberated from Japanese control during the final stages of WW2. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

2 / 7

1983 | NASA’s 8th Space Shuttle Mission: Challenger 3 was launched for a 6-day excursion in space. (Image: NASA)

3 / 7

1991 | Militant organisation Tamil Tigers captured Sri Lankan poet Selvi. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

4 / 7

1993 | The "Late Show with David Letterman" debuts on CBS with Bill Murray as the first guest. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

5 / 7

2008 | Oscar-winning film, "Slumdog Millionaire" based on the novel "Q & A" by Vikas Swarup and directed by Danny Boyle premiered at the Telluride Film Festival. (Image: 20thcenturystudios)

6 / 7

2013 | Oscar-winning film, "12 Years a Slave" based on the memoir by Solomon Northup and directed by Steve McQueen and starring Chiwetel Ejiofor and Benedict Cumberbatch among other, premiered at the Telluride Film Festival. (Image: Searchlightpictures)

7 / 7

2020 | India reported the world's highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases with 78,761 new cases recorded in a day. (Image: Shutterstock)