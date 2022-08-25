On This Day: France was liberated, actor Sean Connery was born and astronaut Neil Armstrong died

SUMMARY Two months after the Allied forces invaded Normandy, Paris, during the Second World War, the French city was liberated by the 2nd Armoured Division on August 25, 1944, by defeating the German forces. An uprising against the Germans started on August 19. Lieutenant-General Choltitz, the German commander of Paris, received orders to crush the insurrection and destroy the city. French army officer and statesman Charles de Gaulle insisted the Allied Forces intervene to prevent the destruction of the city. Major-General Jacques-Philippe Leclerc’s 2nd French Armored Division was sent with support from the US 4th Infantry Division. On the evening of August 24, the first group infiltrated the heart of Paris. The following day the French and American forces were welcomed by the Parisians. Choltitz was captured and he ordered his troops to surrender. Some other events that happened on August 25 are-

1 / 10

1530 | Ivan IV, who was also known as Ivan the Terrible, was born near Moscow. He was the grand prince of Moscow and the first crowned Tsar of Russia in 1547. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

2 / 10

1835 | New York City’s daily newspaper The Sun started publishing a series of six articles that falsely claimed that English astronomer Sir John Herschel (son of Sir William Herschel) had observed all sorts of life on the Moon, including winged human creatures and ‘brown quadrupeds’ resembling miniature bison. The stories came to be known as the Great Moon Hoax. However, The Sun never retracted the stories. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

3 / 10

1900 | German classical scholar and philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche, who was one of the most influential thinkers of the 19th Century, died at the age of 55. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

4 / 10

1930 | Scottish actor Sean Connery, best known for his portrayal of the spy character James Bond in Hollywood films, was born. (Image: Shutterstock)

5 / 10

1945 | American Baptist missionary and US Army officer John Birch was killed by Chinese communists. He is considered by the John Birch Society as the first hero of the Cold War. (Image: Wikipedia)

6 / 10

1950 | Japanese film director Akira Kurosawa’s classic ‘Rashomon’, starring Toshiro Mifune and Machiko Kyō, was released in Japan. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

7 / 10

2009 | Ted Kennedy, US Senator and the last surviving brother of former US President John F. Kennedy, died at the age of 77. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

8 / 10

2012 | US astronaut Neil Armstrong, who was the first man to set foot on the Moon, died at the age of 82. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

9 / 10

2017 | A special court of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) convicted Dera Sacha Sauda chief and self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and two of his followers of rape, sparking large-scale protests and violence by his supporters.

10 / 10

2020 | The World Health Organization (WHO) declared Africa to be free from wild poliovirus as it did not report a case in four years. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)