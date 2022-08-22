On This Day: Triple talaq declared unconstitutional, Mahatma Gandhi formed Natal Indian Congress and more

SUMMARY 2017 | The Supreme Court of India held the Muslim practice of instant triple talaq as unconstitutional, following a petition filed against Shayara Bano, whose husband divorced her via triple talaq. (Image: Shutterstock)

1485 | Henry Tudor (the future Henry VII) fought the Battle of Bosworth Field and defeated the Yorkist king Richard III, effectively ending the Wars of the Roses. With this battle, the Tudor dynasty was established on the English throne. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1818 | British colonial administrator Warren Hastings, who was the first and most famous of the British governors-general of India, died on this day. He was 85 years of age. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1893 | American poet, writer and critic Dorothy Parker, who is best known for her autobiographical short story “Big Blonde”, was born. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1894 | Mahatma Gandhi formed the Natal Indian Congress (NIC) in South Africa. The NIC was a dominant political organisation which campaigned against discrimination against Indian traders in Natal. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1904 | Communist leader Deng Xiaoping, who was the most powerful figure in China from the late 1970s until his death in 1997, was born. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1994 | DNA test results linked American former footballer OJ Simpson to murder of his wife Nicole Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman. (Image: Reuters)

Like Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa, the original 1893 version of Edvard Munch’s Scream is also a famous painting that was stolen. However, unlike da Vinci’s enigmatic lady, Munch’s portrait of psychological anguish was stolen twice. It was spirited away on February 12, 1994, from the National Gallery in Oslo, Norway and later recovered through a sting operation. Ten years later, the 1910 version of the Munch’s Scream along with the artist’s enigmatic Madonna were taken from the Munch Museum on August 22, 2004, at gunpoint. The paintings were recovered after two years. Some of the other events that happened on August 22 are mentioned below.