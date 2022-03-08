

1 / 14 US President Joe Biden banned oil and other energy imports from Russia on March 8, a move which is aimed at stepping up international pressure on Vladimir Putin to halt his devastating assault on Ukraine. While the war between Russia and Ukraine continues, here's a look at major oil importing countries who depend on Russia, according to the UN Comtrade report 2020. (Image: Reuters)



2 / 14 Country: US | Trade value of crude oil import from Russia: $950 million | Share of import: 1.3% (Image: Reuters)



3 / 14 Country: Hungary | Trade value of crude oil import from Russia: $1.03 billion | Share of Import: 1.4% (Image: Reuters)



4 / 14 Country: UK | Trade value of crude oil import from Russia: $1.11 billion | Share of import: 1.5% (Image: Reuters)



5 / 14 Country: Slovakia | Trade value of crude oil import from Russia: $1.47 billion | Share of import: 2.0% (Image: Reuters)



6 / 14 Country: Japan | Trade value of crude oil import from Russia: $ 2.09 billion | Share in Import: 2.9% (Image: Reuters)



7 / 14 Country: Finland | Trade value of crude oil import from Russia: $ 2.76 billion | Share in Import: 3.8% (Image: Reuters)



8 / 14 Country: Belarus | Trade value of crude oil import from Russia: $3.54 billion | Share in Import: 4.9 % (Image: Reuters)



9 / 14 Country: Italy | Trade value of crude oil import from Russia: $ 3.74 billion | Share in Import: 5.2% (Image: Reuters)



10 / 14 Country: Poland | Trade value of crude oil import from Russia: $ 4.18 billion | Share in Import: 5.8% (Image: Reuters)



11 / 14 Country: South Korea | Trade value of crude oil import from Russia: $5.03 billion | Share in Import: 6.9% (Image: Reuters)



12 / 14 Country: Germany | Trade value of crude oil import from Russia: $ 6.28 billion | Share in Import: 8.7 % (Image: Reuters)



13 / 14 Country: Netherlands | Trade value of crude oil import from Russia: $9.42 billion | Share in Import: 13% (Image: Reuters)