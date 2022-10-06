As Thailand mourns victims of a daycare centre mass shooting — A look at some of the deadliest school shootings

SUMMARY In an incident of mass shooting at a children’s day-care centre in a northeastern province of Thailand, at least 31 people were killed. Victims included both children and adults. As Thailand mourns victims of a daycare centre mass shooting, we take a look at some of the deadliest attacks on children.

Sandy Hook Elementary School Shooting | This is the deadliest mass shooting at an elementary school in American history. The shooting sparked renewed debate in the United States about gun control, with propositions to make the background-check system universal, as well as new federal and state gun laws prohibiting the sale and production of some semi-automatic weapons and mags that can hold more than ten rounds of ammo.

Peshawar School Massacre | The terrorists, all of whom were foreign nationals, stormed the school and opened fire on school employees and students, killing 149 people, including 132 pupils aged eight to eighteen, making it one of the world's bloodiest school massacres.

Garissa University College Shooting | The attackers kidnapped over 700 pupils, sparing Muslims but executing those who identified as Christians. The assault ceased the same day, with the deaths of all four assailants.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Shooting | Cruz pled guilty to all counts and apologised for his acts on October 20, 2021. The prosecution was seeking the death sentence, and a four-month trial was scheduled to begin in January 2022. The sentencing phase was repeatedly postponed, owing in part to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cruz's death penalty trial began on July 18, 2022.

Crimea College Attack | In the days following the massacre, detectives looked into Roslyakov's past to try to figure out what motivated him. Roslyakov received a weapon permit in 2018 and lawfully held the gun after completing legally needed weapon security training and producing all relevant paperwork, including a medical report. He went to a shooting club on a regular basis. He legitimately purchased 150 rounds of ammo just before the shooting.

Kazan School Shooting Shooting | Galyaviev uploaded a photo on Telegram on the morning of the shooting, of himself wearing a face mask with the word 'God' written in Russian on it, captioning it, "Today I will kill a huge amount of biowaste and shoot myself."

Texas Elementary School Shooting | Ramos fired rounds for almost five minutes outside the school before entering unhindered through an unsecured side entrance door with an AR-15 type weapon. He then locked himself into two adjoining classrooms without closing the door, murdered the victims, and remained in the school for more than an hour until being fatally shot by members of the United States Border Patrol Tactical Unit (BORTAC). Following the incident, Robb Elementary was permanently shut and will be dismantled and rebuilt.

Thailand Daycare Centre attack | Police identified the offender as 34-year-old Panya Khamrab. Khamrab was a Nong Bua Lamphu native and a former Na Wang district police officer. He was a drug addict who began using in high school. Following a legal dispute, he was fired from his police position in 2021 and was arrested in January 2022 for having methamphetamine in his possession. Khamrab had gone to court earlier that day for his narcotics offences.