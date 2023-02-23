As Japan looks at reforms: Age of consent in these countries is lower than 16 years

SUMMARY The overhaul of laws on sex crimes in Japan comes after several rape acquittals happened in 2019, which caused public outcry. Let's take a look at some countries where the age of consent is lower than 16 years. Believe it or not, in some countries the age of consent is 12 years.

Japan is set to raise the age of consent from 13 years to 16 years, a move which was prompted by criticism that the existing laws fail to protect children from rape and other sexual offences. The age of consent is the minimum age at which a person is legally old enough to consent to participate in sexual activity. In India, the age of consent is 18 years. The age of consent in Japan is currently the lowest among G7 countries. The overhaul of laws on sex crimes in Japan comes after several rape acquittals in 2019 which caused a public outcry. As Japan looks to make a change to the age of consent from 13 to 16 years, here's a look at other countries where the age of consent is below 16 years. (Image: Reuters)

Angola: The minimum age of consent in Angola is 12 years. Any person below 12 years of age is not considered legally old enough to consent to participate in sexual activity, and such activity may result in prosecution for statutory rape or the equivalent local law. (Representational image: Reuters)

Germany: The age of consent in Germany is 14 years if both partners are under 18. Sexual activity between an adult and a person under 18 is punishable if the adult is a person of authority over the minor in upbringing, education, care or employment. (Image: Reuters)

China: The age of consent in mainland China is 14 years and in its two administrative regions, Macau and Hong Kong, the age of consent is 14 years and 16 years, respectively. (Representational image: Reuters)

France: The age of consent in France is 15 years and it goes up to 18 years when the sex is with a person who holds "legal or factual authority" over the underaged participant. The 10 territories of France have also set their age of consent to 15 years. (Representational image: Reuters)

Italy: The age of consent in Italy is 14 years, and it goes up to 16 years old when one participant is in a position of authority or influence over the other. (Representational image: Reuters)

Thailand: The age of consent in Thailand is 15 years, regardless of gender or sexual orientation but there is follow-up legislation with additional caveats. (Representational image: Reuters)

Sweden: The age of consent in Sweden is 15 years, and it rises to 18 if the partner occupies some other position of power or trust over the underaged person. (Representational image: Reuters)

Czech Republic: The age of consent in the Czech Republic is 15 years, and it is the minimum age at which an individual is considered legally old enough to consent to participation in sexual activity. (Representational image: Reuters)

South America: Countries like Brazil, Colombia and Ecuador have the age of consent set as 14 years, regardless of gender or sexual orientation. Paraguay has the age set at 14 years for heterosexual relations, and it is 16 years for homosexual sexual activity. (Representational image: Reuters)

Countries like Bolivia and Peru have 14 years as the age of consent while for Uruguay the age of consent is 15 years. Other Countries, where age of conset is lower the 16 years include, Albania, Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria- 14 years, Burkina Faso - 13 years, Cambodia, Cape Verde, Chad, Comoros, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Denmark etc.(Representational image: Reuters)